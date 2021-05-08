OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 3,548.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in OneMain by 61.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 466,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 133,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OneMain by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,113,000 after purchasing an additional 366,978 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,003,276 shares of company stock worth $671,623,337 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OMF opened at $56.97 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

