Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.690-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $646.94 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.69 to $1.82 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPRT. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.80.

OPRT traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $21.80. 209,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,752. The company has a market cap of $609.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.25. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $22.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $4,495,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

