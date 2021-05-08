Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,056,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,797,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

