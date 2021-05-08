Oppenheimer Comments on Denny’s Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DENN. Wedbush increased their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

DENN stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 111.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,073,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 393,433 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 954,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 458,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Denny’s news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,786.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

