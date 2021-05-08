OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ OSUR traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,585. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $709.39 million, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth $169,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.