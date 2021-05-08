Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the year.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Shares of ORTX opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $675.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.31. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $11.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 374,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

