ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $23.88 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $563,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,029 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,704.

Several analysts recently commented on ORIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.