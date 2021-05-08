OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.84

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.84 and last traded at $60.26, with a volume of 5929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIDS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $211,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,176.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 4,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $216,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,527.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,660 shares of company stock worth $2,057,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 73,840 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

