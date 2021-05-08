OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Raised to $72.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price upped by Truist from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIDS. JMP Securities upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of KIDS traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.16. 265,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $64.96.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $192,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $172,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,660 shares of company stock worth $2,057,337 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 137.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 95.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 397,429 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

