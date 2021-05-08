Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stake Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 3,465.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after buying an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,680,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,741 shares of company stock worth $4,995,915 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $134.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

