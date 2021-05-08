OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.150-5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSIS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.80.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $96.48 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $101.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.35.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,342,043 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

