Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OUTKY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

