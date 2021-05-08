Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez Sells 5,000 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,820.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 22,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,238,625.00.

Shares of OM stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after buying an additional 78,916 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,608,000 after buying an additional 38,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,004,000 after buying an additional 268,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,320,000 after buying an additional 174,603 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 506,091 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

