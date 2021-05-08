Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OC. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.24.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $107.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.99.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 532.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,383,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.