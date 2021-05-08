Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.24.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $106.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.99. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $107.27.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

