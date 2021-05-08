Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

NYSE CNQ traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,233,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,817. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of -95.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $34.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

