Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for 1.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $553,843,000 after buying an additional 180,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $199,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BHP Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,239,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

BHP Group stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,642. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

