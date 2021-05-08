Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSM traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $188.23.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

