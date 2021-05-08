PAID Network (PAID) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $141.91 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00066949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00253283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 417.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $681.28 or 0.01152873 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00030699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.50 or 0.00743722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,009.53 or 0.99856799 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

