Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,288 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $342.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $210.79 and a one year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,039 shares of company stock worth $17,437,398 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

