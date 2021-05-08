Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%.

PLMR traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.62. 200,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,780. Palomar has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60 and a beta of -0.13.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $1,087,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $664,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,300 shares of company stock worth $4,355,084 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

