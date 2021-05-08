PAR Technology (PAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAR traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 147,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,075. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

