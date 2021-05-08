Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $442.24

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 442.24 ($5.78) and traded as high as GBX 489 ($6.39). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 484.80 ($6.33), with a volume of 237,422 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 463.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 443.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.74.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

