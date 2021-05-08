Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to $17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paramount Resources from $14.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.01 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 53.85%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

