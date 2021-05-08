Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.42.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.26. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.00 million. Research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.5300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,000.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

