Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

NYSE:DT opened at $46.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 167.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

