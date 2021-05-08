Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $236.71 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.24 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

