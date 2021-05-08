Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $866,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $1,309,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

