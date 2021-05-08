Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $924,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,784 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,778 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 175,502 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,088 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,675. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBAN opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

