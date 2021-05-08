Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Graco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,699 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

