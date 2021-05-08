ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $1,033.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,873.49 or 1.01503104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00047634 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00215951 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001755 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

