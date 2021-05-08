Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parsons from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

