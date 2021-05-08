Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) PT Raised to $104.00 at Robert W. Baird

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $97.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $776,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,917,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,076,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,427 shares of company stock valued at $16,815,817. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,481,000 after acquiring an additional 111,466 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 89,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

