Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

Several research firms have commented on PTEN. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 420.5% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 67,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 54,784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 633,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 102.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 271,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company’s revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.