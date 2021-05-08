Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 728.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904,309 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Paya were worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.64 and a beta of 0.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

