Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Paychex by 29.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $101.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

