Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $470.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $430.00 to $470.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAYC. Cowen raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $416.78.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $327.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $233.27 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $379.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 116.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after buying an additional 15,051 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,475,000 after buying an additional 88,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $171,299,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,874,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

