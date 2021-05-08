PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.30.

PBFX stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.79.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. Research analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.30%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 41,185 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $632,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PBF Logistics by 62.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

