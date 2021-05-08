PCHAIN (PI) Trading 14.4% Higher This Week

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00083980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.17 or 0.00771975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00102072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,308.61 or 0.09063200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046291 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

