PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $10.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,082 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,970 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 4.1% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $34.73 and a 52-week high of $65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.7133 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

