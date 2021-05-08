PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV traded up $7.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,086. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.59. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.90.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

