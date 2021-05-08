PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 2.7% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 119,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 114,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 665,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 62,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $40.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6778 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.50%.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

