PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 1,830 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial makes up 1.7% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

SLF opened at $54.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

