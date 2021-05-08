PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Trims Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 239,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 32,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

FIVE stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,055. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.77, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.70.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

