PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 77.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 767.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 70,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. PCSB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $285.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.63.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

