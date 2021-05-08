PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PCTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

PCTI opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.22%. Equities research analysts predict that PCTEL will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PCTEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PCTEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PCTEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

