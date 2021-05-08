Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $32.81 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $620.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68.

PGC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

