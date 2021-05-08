Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 2,554.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,035 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Pegasystems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,696. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEGA stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

