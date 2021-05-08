Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $148.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.17. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

