Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Shares of PTON opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average is $125.17. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

